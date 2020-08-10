The Port of Centralia has received applications for the District 1 seat from several community members after the resignation of former Port Commissioner Dan Keahey.
The candidates, who live within the port commission District 1, being considered for the commission seat include Michael Mohoney, Kyle Markstrom, Richard Schnatterly and Lindy Waring.
“The port commission is pleased to receive this level of interest and qualified candidates as they move forward in the process to appoint a candidate to fill the vacancy created by Commissioner Keahey’s resignation,” said Port of Centralia Executive Director Kyle Heaton in a press release. “The commissioners will move forward with the evaluation process with an eye toward making the final appointment at the Aug. 19, 2020 meeting.”
The two current Port of Centralia Commissioners are Julie Shaffley in District 2 and Peter Lahmann in District 3.
Keahey, a Centralia native, began his term as a Port Commissioner in 2008, according to the Port of Centralia’s website, and recently resigned.
“Commissioner Keahey has been a tremendous asset to the Port of Centralia and has exemplified what it takes to be a successful port commissioner. The Port has been truly fortunate to have Commissioner Keahey’s knowledge and expertise over the past decade,” said Heaton. “We wish Commissioner Keahey and his wife Sheri the best in their next phase of life as he retires from elected life. We are confident he will continue to have a positive impact in his new community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.