The Port of Centralia announced last week that it had received a clean audit report for the years 2017 through 2019.
The audit, completed by the Washington State Auditor’s Office, reviewed the port’s financial practices, internal controls, compliance with the state Open Public Meetings Act, financial condition and compliance with contracts.
“We appreciate the efforts of the state Auditor’s Office to conduct this thorough review,” port commission president Julie Shaffley said in a statement. “It is gratifying for our constituents to know that the Port of Centralia is not only in excellent condition financially, but there has also been full compliance with the Open Public Meetings Act. These outcomes do not happen without the hard work and diligence of staff and in particular our director of finance and administration, Amy Graber.
