After calling a special meeting on Aug. 26, the Port of Centralia Board of Commissioners decided to postpone their decision of who to appoint to fill the vacancy on the board until their regular meeting at 3 p.m. on Sept. 2.
The two commissioners, Julie Shaffley and Peter Lahmann, interviewed five potential candidates to fill the vacancy in the District 1 seat. The five candidates being considered for the commission seat are William Luond, Michael Mahoney, Kyle Markstrom, Richard Schnatterly and Lindy Waring.
“It is our job to appoint the best qualified and non-conflicting person, who we know is going to do a good job for the rest of Mr. Keahey’s term,” said Shaffley.
The seat is vacant after the resignation of Dan Keahey over the summer. Keahey, a Centralia native, began his term as a port commissioner in 2008, according to the Port of Centralia’s website.
The commissioners postponed their decision the evening after the candidates’ interviews on Aug. 19 because Lahmann said he wanted to get written legal opinions on each of the candidates to identify any conflicts of interest. David Bever, an attorney with Carney Badley Spellman, gave the commissioners a written legal opinion on each candidate.
The individual that the commissioners decide to appoint will be serving about 15 months before the seat is up for reelection.
Lahmann shared his interest in appointing William Lound, but Shaffley said that according to the legal opinion from Bever there is “the absolute potential” of conflicts with other ports and municipalities.
“You’re willing to open up the pandora’s box of possible conflicts and lawsuits from contractors to appoint someone for 15 months?” Shaffley asked Lahmann.
Lahmann said yes and that he wanted to get the opinion of the state auditor on the possible appointment of candidate William Lound.
“I think we should be able to appoint someone where we don’t have all of these questions about conflict of interest, or that questions arise about conflicts of interest and take the port’s attention away from what we do best and that is bringing businesses in here,” said Shaffley.
Shaffley said that all of the candidates that have applied are good candidates but there are two that don’t have conflicts and the public would not have to question why they were chosen — those two candidates were not mentioned by name.
She said that she did not want questions about conflicts of interest to take away from the port’s focus on growth.
The commissioners will continue to discuss the appointment of a commissioner at the next meeting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
