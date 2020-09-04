The Port of Centralia has further delayed their decision on who to appoint to fill a vacancy on the board of commissioners due to a lack of agreement between the remaining two commissioners.
The Port of Centralia has 90 days after Dan Keahey’s resignation to appoint someone to fill the vacancy on the board. Keahey notified the port of his resignation on July 3 so they have until Oct. 2 to fill the position.
If the position is not filled within 90 days, then the decision gets turned over to the board of county commissioners. The county will then put out a request for candidates to apply, hold interviews and deliberate in a public meeting, according to Chief Civil Deputy Eric Eisenberg in the Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. If the county commissioners cannot make a decision in another 90 days, then it gets turned over to the governor.
The five candidates being considered for the commission seat are William Luond, Michael Mahoney, Kyle Markstrom, Richard Schnatterly and Lindy Waring. All five candidates were interviewed on Aug. 19. The commissioners have discussed who to appoint in executive sessions held after the interviews, at a special meeting on Aug. 26 and at the regular meeting on Sept. 2.
Commissioner Peter Lahmann made separate motions to appoint William Luond and Michael Mahoney. Each motion failed for lack of a second from Commissioner Julie Shaffley.
Shaffley made a motion to appoint Rich Schnatterly but the motion failed for lack of a second from Lahmann.
The difference in opinion comes down to possible conflicts of interest with the two candidates Lahmann would like to appoint and Shaffely wanting to avoid all possible conflicts of interest, the commissioners have said. David Bever, an attorney with Carney Badley Spellman, gave the commissioners his opinion on each candidate’s possible conflicts of interest during an executive session at the Aug. 26 special meeting.
Shaffley said that she feels the port should not appoint a candidate that has any sort of “gray area” when it comes to conflict of interest, and after the remaining 15 months of Keahey’s term are up all candidates can put their name on the ballot to let the voters decide.
Lahmann said he feels that by writing candidates off completely for possible conflicts of interest, that could be avoided by the candidate refraining from voting on certain matters, would mean writing off candidates that are the most qualified for the position.
Lound’s conflicts of interest include working for RailWorks, a company that the Port of Centralia contracts with for some projects. Also, his appointment could have “the appearance of nepotism” as William Luond is the son of Centralia Mayor Susan Luond, Shaffley said. She also said during the Sept. 2 meeting that Mayor Luond called the Port of Centralia three times in regard to her son’s application and the decision process.
“This puts a very big shadow of nepotism with the mayor being involved in her son’s application process. I feel that this also would be a foreshadowing of problems and a foreshadowing of the lack of transparency between the port and the city,” she said.
Michael Mahoney’s possible conflicts of interest stem from the sale of his family’s land to the Port of Centralia in 2006 and the check his family receives every month from the Port of Centralia.
Lahmann made the comparison of choosing a commissioner to an example of choosing between himself and Russell Wilson for the position of quarterback and choosing him as a placeholder for the position because Russell Wilson may have a conflict of interest.
“I want to pick the most qualified candidate for the job,” said Lahmann.
Port of Centralia Executive Director Kyle Heaton seemed to be getting irritated with Lahmann as he interrupted Lahmann when he was speaking about getting further opinions about the candidate’s possible conflicts of interest.
The next Port of Centralia meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sept. 16. The commissioners will likely discuss appointing a candidate. If the commissioners do not come to an agreement then they will have one more regularly scheduled meeting to discuss before they run out of time and the decision is turned over to the county. The commissioners could also call a special meeting to decide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.