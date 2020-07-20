In the front lawn of the Rochester School District building, approximately 40 protesters showed up for the “Rochester Police Reform Protest” Friday evening.
At the event, speeches were given by the protest organizer Matthew Reynolds and anyone who wanted to pick up the mic. Demonstrators also stood along the side of Highway 12, some with Black Lives Matter signs, waving at cars as they drove by.
A couple of locals also handed out free apples to any of the protesters who wanted one.
The intended purpose of the gathering was to spread awareness for mental health issues, police accountability and knowing your rights, said Reynolds.
“Right now, we need better education funding, mental health services, affordable housing efforts and stricter educational and training requirements for the police who are given authority over us,” Reynolds said in a speech to a crowd gathered around. “That money can come from those police.”
Also in attendance at the event was Elena Valencia, who had organized a protest at the intersection of West Maple Street and North Pearl Street in Centralia to raise awareness for her late friend, Joshua Flores, an 18-year-old Centralia resident who was shot and killed by a Centralia police officer during a standoff in 2019.
She followed Reynolds’ speech and told the crowd about the kind of person Flores was and how she felt the police were ill-equipped to handle the mental health issues he dealt with the night he was shot and killed.
But across the street and about 50 yards east of the protest, a separate event was taking place at Mills Diner. It was a barbeque that attracted about 25 locals, and many on hand at the protest were under the impression they showed up to “defend” the diner after it was the setting of some heated interactions at a pro-police rally the week before.
Reynolds said he was told about the barbecue last minute and hoped nothing would go wrong. For the hour The Chronicle was observing the protest, the only dispute that took place was one shouting match that occurred between two protesters and two men who were shouting at each other from across the street.
However, owner of Mills Diner, Amanda Mills, said her barbeque was no counterprotest. She wanted her event to be about breaking bread, and said protesters were free to come over to grab some free food.
Her barbeque was also taking donations for the local nonprofit ROOF, which aims to identify community needs and provide resources to youth and families who might need them.
Mills did acknowledge that there were people who would protect her business if things got out of hand, though she didn’t expect them too. And they didn’t.
While The Chronicle was observing, two protesters took Mills up on her invitation.
Stephan Huntley, an out-of-towner who said he showed up to support his friend Taylor McNeill, had been involved in the shouting match that occurred at the protest.
When asked about Mills’ invitation and whether he would take her up on the offer, he pointed over to the two men he had just traded words with and said, “Does it look like I am welcome over there?”
Mills, who appeared to be genuine in her gesture, had accounted for these sorts of feelings.
“I just can’t control everything,” she said.
