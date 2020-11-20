The Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum has canceled the Polar Express Train Rides through Dec. 14 in accordance with the state’s COVID-19 guidance but is planning to run the first train rides starting Dec. 18.
The organization originally planned to kick off the train rides this weekend. Tickets that have been purchased for the canceled holiday train rides will be refunded, according to the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum.
The train rides that are still on the schedule as of Wednesday include Dec. 18-20 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Train rides on Dec. 24, 26 and 27 have been added to the schedule at the same times. The one-hour Polar Express train ride tickets are $38 for all ages. The 30-minute Santa Holiday Train is $15 per person and children ages two and under are free.
The seating on all train rides has been reduced to 50 percent capacity to allow for social distancing.
“Our Conductor and entertainers will make special efforts to ensure your ride is comfortable and safe. Santa will make sure your experience is memorable and delightful. Individual cancelations will be allowed on a case by case basis if you or your children are feeling ill. We do not want to compromise anyone’s health,” the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum stated in a press release.
The Twin Cities Rotary worked with the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum to revamp the “north pole” displays this year.
A “premium class 1920s business coach” has been added to the regular train lineup.
“In addition to special amenities and luxury seating, the areas in the parlor, dining room and berths are private and separated from other parties,” the press release stated.
The tickets are for $50 per person in groups of four, six or eight. Check the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum for availability — www.steamtrainride.com.
The Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum is located at 1101 SW Sylvenus Street, off of Exit 77 in Chehalis.
More information can be found by calling 360-748-9593 or by emailing Ticketing@steamtrainride.com.
