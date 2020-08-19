A 21-year-old adult male drowned and was pronounced dead at a hospital after being submerged at Alder Lake Monday afternoon, Aug. 17, while swimming.
Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s mountain detachment responded to a call at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, of a distressed swimmer at Alder Lake, which is located along State Route 7.
According to witnesses who spoke with deputies, the adult male went under the water after acting distressed while swimming with a friend 30 to 40 feet from Sunny Beach Point.
Units from the department’s marine services unit, dive team and area firefighters responded to the call, according to a Facebook post by the department.
Responders with Pierce County Fire District 23 entered the water and found the man underneath several feet of water. Paramedics rushed the man to a local hospital where he later died.
He had not been officially identified as of Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.