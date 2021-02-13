Saturday Snow in Chehalis

Jaylyn McCraken, right smiles as she runs up a snowy hill while Nianna Dillavou follows pulling a sled up SE Sixth Street Saturday morning in Chehalis.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

As predicted, Lewis County and other areas of Southwest Washington were hammered by heavy snow overnight Friday into Saturday, with anywhere from 6 inches to more than a foot being reported from various elevations. 

According to the National Weather Service in Seattle, it's not over yet. 

"Additional snow accumulations across the area today, decreasing late," the weather service reported in a Saturday morning update. "Another system arriving Sunday looks to bring another round of lowland snow to the region before changing over to rain Sunday night."

These photographs were taken by Chronicle photographer Jared Wenzelburger. To submit photos for potential publication in The Chronicle, send them to Editor-in-Chief Eric Schwartz at eschwartz@chronline.com

Saturday Snow in Chehalis

Cars are covered in snow along South Market Blvd. in Chehalis Saturday morning.
Saturday Snow in Chehalis

A snowman blows in the wind in downtown Chehalis on Saturday.
Saturday Snow in Chehalis

Snow is piled inside the Jimmie’s Espresso drrive-thru on Saturday in Chehalis.
Saturday Snow in Chehalis

Nianna Dillavou slips down SE Sixth Street on a sled Saturday morning in Chehalis.
Snow in Chehalis

Birds sit in a pear tree as snow falls in Chehalis Friday morning.
Snow in Chehalis

A grocery bag is repurposed, being used to push snow off a car Friday morning in downtown Chehalis.
Snow in Chehalis

Powder is shoveled off sidewalks in front of the Chehalis Deli on Friday as snow continues to fall.
Winlock Snow

Powder collects on a chicken statue as snow falls in Winlock on Thursday.
Snow in Winlock

Snow collects on a tree in Winlock on Thursday.
Snow in Chehalis

Connor Klovdahl smiles and looks on as his little brother Soren races down SE Fourth Street as Evan White chases on foot in Chehalis on Friday.
Snow in Chehalis

Paul Monday, a Chehalis School District bus-driver takes his dog Chewy for a walk in Chehalis on Friday.
Snow in Chehalis

Arlen Hunt, left, and Sofia Melchor attempt to build a snow castle on Friday in Chehalis.
Snow in Chehalis

Aria Johnson runs by as Jackson Brockus covers himself in snow in Chehalis on Friday.
Snow in Chehalis

A snow creation stands in Chehalis on Friday.
Snowman Construction in Chehalis

Krystin Harris, 10, smiles as she gathers snow for a snowman in front of her Chehalis home Thursday afternoon.
Snowman Construction in Chehalis

Snowman Construction in Chehalis

Krystin Harris, 10, gathers snow for a snowman in front of her Chehalis home Thursday afternoon.
Snow blankets W.F. West High School's football and baseball fields Thursday afternoon. The Bearcats canceled their volleyball game against Centralia Thursday.