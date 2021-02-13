As predicted, Lewis County and other areas of Southwest Washington were hammered by heavy snow overnight Friday into Saturday, with anywhere from 6 inches to more than a foot being reported from various elevations.
According to the National Weather Service in Seattle, it's not over yet.
"Additional snow accumulations across the area today, decreasing late," the weather service reported in a Saturday morning update. "Another system arriving Sunday looks to bring another round of lowland snow to the region before changing over to rain Sunday night."
Cars are covered in snow along South Market Blvd. in Chehalis Saturday morning.
A snowman blows in the wind in downtown Chehalis on Saturday.
Snow is piled inside the Jimmie’s Espresso drrive-thru on Saturday in Chehalis.
Nianna Dillavou slips down SE Sixth Street on a sled Saturday morning in Chehalis.
Birds sit in a pear tree as snow falls in Chehalis Friday morning.
A grocery bag is repurposed, being used to push snow off a car Friday morning in downtown Chehalis.
Powder is shoveled off sidewalks in front of the Chehalis Deli on Friday as snow continues to fall.
Powder collects on a chicken statue as snow falls in Winlock on Thursday.
Snow collects on a tree in Winlock on Thursday.
Connor Klovdahl smiles and looks on as his little brother Soren races down SE Fourth Street as Evan White chases on foot in Chehalis on Friday.
Paul Monday, a Chehalis School District bus-driver takes his dog Chewy for a walk in Chehalis on Friday.
Arlen Hunt, left, and Sofia Melchor attempt to build a snow castle on Friday in Chehalis.
Aria Johnson runs by as Jackson Brockus covers himself in snow in Chehalis on Friday.
A snow creation stands in Chehalis on Friday.
Krystin Harris, 10, smiles as she gathers snow for a snowman in front of her Chehalis home Thursday afternoon.
Krystin Harris, 10, gathers snow for a snowman in front of her Chehalis home Thursday afternoon.
Snow blankets W.F. West High School's football and baseball fields Thursday afternoon. The Bearcats canceled their volleyball game against Centralia Thursday.
