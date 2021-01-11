Capitol Campus on Monday

U.S. Army National Guardsmen and members of the Washington State Patrol stand near a road closed sign as protests continue outside of the Washington State Capitol building on Monday in Olympia.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

Chronicle staff photographer Jared Wenzelburger spent the opening morning of the 2021 legislative session walking the campus and capturing photos. The Capitol has been closed off to the general public as a safety precaution. Read additional coverage below: 

U.S. Army National Guardsmen and members of the Washington State Patrol line a fence outside of the Washington State Capitol building on Monday in Olympia.
Darren Wright of the Washington State Patrol, sports a mask outside the Olympia WSP office on Monday.
A man walks through capitol campus on Monday as U.S. Army National Guardsmen are posted along a fence outside the Wahsington State Capitol building in Olympia.
Community members visit capitol campus as U.S. Army National Guardsmen and members of the Washington State Patrol stand along a fence outside of the Washington State Capitol building on Monday in Olympia.
A protester waves a sign outisde of the Washington State Capitol on Monday as U.S. Army National Guardsmen and members of the Washington State Patrol stand nearby in Olympia.
U.S. Army National Guardsmen and members of the Washington State Patrol stand within a fence errected outside of the Washington State Capitol building, seen Monday in Olympia.
U.S. Army National Guardsmen stand along a fence outside of the Washington State Capitol building on Monday in Olympia.
U.S. Army National Guardsmen and members of the Washington State Patrol stand within a fence as protests continue outside of the Washington State Capitol building on Monday in Olympia.
U.S. Army National Guardsmen and members of the Washington State Patrol stand along a fence outside of the Washington State Capitol building on Monday in Olympia.
U.S. Army National Guardsmen stand outside of the Washington State Capitol building with riot gear on Monday in Olympia.
U.S. Army National Guardsmen carry supplies out of a newly restricted area around the Washington State Capitol building on Monday in Olympia.
U.S. Army National Guardsmen carry supplies into a newly restricted area outside of the Washington State Capitol building on Monday in Olympia.
U.S. Army National Guardsmen enter a newly restricted area outside of the Washington State Capitol building on Monday in Olympia.
David Putnam, of the Washington State Patrol, sports a mask outside of the Olympia WSP office on Monday.

