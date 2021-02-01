Birthday Girl

Lola (Ritter) Bowen Stancil, left, smiles as she is greeted with cards and balloons during celebrations for her birthday as she turns 106 years old on Sunday while seated next to her daughter Connie Barlow in the East Olympia Elementary School parking lot.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

Lola (Ritter) Bowen Stancil celebrated her 106th birthday on Sunday with a drive-through event in East Olympia. 

The Tenino-area woman was featured by Chronicle columnist Julie McDonald last year. Read those stories at the links below:

Julie McDonald Commentary: Centenarian’s Roles Included Wife, Mother, and Bicentennial Ambassador
Julie McDonald Commentary: Tenino Native with Pioneer Roots Celebrates 105th Birthday This Month
Signs and balloons sit under a canopy during celebrations for Lola (Ritter) Bowen Stancil’s birthday as she turns 106 years old on Sunday in the East Olympia Elementary School parking lot.
Friends and family of Lola (Ritter) Bowen Stancil wave out of vehichles during celebrations for her birthday as she turns 106 years old on Sunday in the East Olympia Elementary School parking lot.
Lola (Ritter) Bowen Stancil, pictured center right, surrounded by great-great granddaughter Seaa Garrett, great-great grandson Fox Dausener and daughter Connie Barlow on Sunday in Olympia during celebrations for her birthday as she turns 106.
Lola (Ritter) Bowen Stancil, center, smiles as a sash is placed around her during celebrations for her birthday as she turns 106 years old on Sunday while seated next to her daughter Connie Barlow in the East Olympia Elementary School parking lot.