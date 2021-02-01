Lola (Ritter) Bowen Stancil celebrated her 106th birthday on Sunday with a drive-through event in East Olympia.
The Tenino-area woman was featured by Chronicle columnist Julie McDonald last year. Read those stories at the links below:
Lola (Ritter) Bowen Stancil celebrated her 106th birthday on Sunday with a drive-through event in East Olympia.
The Tenino-area woman was featured by Chronicle columnist Julie McDonald last year. Read those stories at the links below:
Click below to hear our LIVE audio feed from our newsroom scanner — includes county-wide police, fire and EMS.