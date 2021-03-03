Smelt Dip

Marcus Konma holds up a net full of fish during a smelt dip along the Cowlitz River Tuesday morning in Castle Rock as buckets filled to capacity are carried uphill.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jared@chronline.com

Anglers had a chance to dip for smelt during a limited-opening recreational fishery on Tuesday as a portion of the Cowlitz River was open to recreational dip netting along the shore from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for one day only. It was the second year in a row the opportunity was offered, though this year, dippers reported catching plenty of the fish while last year many nets went empty. Each dip-netter was allowed to keep 10 pounds of smelt. Columbia River smelt, also known as Eulachon, were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) in 2010. The WDFW monitors the run to ensure there are enough fish to support a recreational opening.

Smelt Dip

Roger Konma, left, fills a bucket with smelt from a net along the Cowlitz River in Castle Rock on Tuesday.
Smelt Dip

Fish sit in a bucket during a smelt dip along the Cowlitz River in Castle Rock on Tuesday.
Smelt Dip

Hunter Keown, 4, holds up a net full of fish during his first smelt dip Tuesday morning in Castle Rock.
Smelt Dip

Andrew Long prepares to fill a bucket full of fish during a smelt dip along the Cowlitz River in Castle Rock on Tuesday.
Smelt Dip

Steve Ashby and his grandson Kayden toss handfuls of of fish into buckets during a smelt dip along the Cowlitz River in Castle Rock Tuesday morning.
Smelt Dip

Buckets are carried uphill as more are filled during a smelt dip along the Cowlitz River Tuesday morning in Castle Rock.
Smelt Dip

Andrew Long holds up a net full of fish during a smelt dip along the Cowlitz River in Castle Rock on Tuesday.
Smelt Dip

Nets full of fish are carried to buckets during a smelt dip along the Cowlitz River in Castle Rock on Tuesday.
Smelt Dip

Hunter Keown, 4, holds up a fish during his first smelt dip Tuesday morning in Castle Rock.
Smelt Dip

Fish sit in a bucket during a smelt dip along the Cowlitz River in Castle Rock on Tuesday.