Stop The Steal

A sign reads, ‘Only all legal votes count. It’s the law’ during a Stop The Steal protest at Esther Short Park in Vancouver on Saturday.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Stop The Steal

Far-right demonstrators crowd into a covered area at Esther Short Park in Vancouver holding flags and signs during a Stop the Steal protest.
Stop The Steal

Joey Gibson, founder of Patriot Prayer, wears a ‘Justice For Jay’ hat during a Stop the Stealprotest at Esther Short Park in Vancouver on Saturday.
Stop The Steal

A demonstrator masks up while weilding a paintball gun at Esther Short Park in Vancouver on Saturday.
Stop The Steal

Vancouver Police block a section of roadway near Esther Short Park before reopening the path for a planned cruise downtown on Saturday.
Stop The Steal

Trump supporters hold flags during a protest of the election at Esther Short Park in Vancouver on Saturday.
Stop The Steal

Protesters hold flags during a Stop the Steal rally at Esther Short Park in Vancouver on Saturday.
Stop The Steal

Far-right demonstrators crowd into a covered area at Esther Short Park in Vancouver holding flags and signs during a Stop the Steal protest.
Stop The Steal

Demonstrators gather at Esther Short Park in Vancouver holding flags and signs during a Stop the Steal protest.
Stop The Steal

A counter-protester holds signs that read, ‘Educators against Hate’ and ‘Justice for Kevin Peterson Jr.’ during a demonstration at Esther Short Park in Vancouver.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.