Centralia residents smile as they watch fireworks explode near the side of Yew Street Saturday night.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Fireworks explode over Chehalis as residents celebrate Independence Day Saturday night.
A firework explodes and lights up the sky over Centralia as Uncle Ando’s Wurld of Weed partnered with the city of Centralia to put on a show Saturday near Fort Borst Park.
A Centralia resident lights off a mortar in the middle of Yew Street Saturday night after the cancelation of many local firework shows across the state.
Centralia Police officers put an end to one amateur fireworks show in the middle of Johnson Road Saturday night as they shine their lights on a discarded firework container.
news.200704.fireworks.jw_5.jpg
A family watches as an array of fireworks explode near the side of Yew Street Saturday night as residents celebrate Independence Day in Centralia.
Chehalis residents explode fireworks in the middle of Southwest Cascade Avenue Saturday night.
A firework is lit at the Lucht family residence Saturday night in Centralia honoring Independence Day.
A woman holds the side of her head as she watches fireworks explode down Yew Street in Centralia Saturday night.
Centralia residents prepare to light off more fireworks as they watch some explode near the side of Yew Street Saturday night.
Cars drive as fireworks burn over Yew Street Saturday night in Centralia.
Community members watch from parking lots as fireworks explode around Centralia Saturday night.
Centralia residents watch as a mortar explodes on the side of Yew Street in Centralia Saturday night.

