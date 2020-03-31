(2) comments

Cinebarbarian

They might as well hold a sign that says "Breath Air" or "Dogs have Fur". Of course we all want peace. Of course peace and prosperity go together. The part they are missing is that it take military might to accomplish and maintain this "peace" they are allowed to protest under, not just talk. If talk alone without any action or consequences were an effective military tool against a nation's enemy then the greatest military leaders would be left wing democrats.

Cinebarbarian

I just noticed the sign "Will work for Peace". You need to call your nearest military recruiting officer. They can help you out with that!

