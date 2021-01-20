Napavine Demonstration

“What it’s about, whether they claim it’s COVID or they claim it’s threats of violence, what it’s about is control,” said State Rep. Jim Walsh addressing crowds of demonstrators outside Napavine City Hall who feel they don’t have a voice in local or statewide government.

Bob Bozarth, among other organizers, addresses crowds outside Napavine City Hall calling for in=person public meetings rather than Zoom and other telecommunication Tuesday afternoon in Napavine.
Shelby Brown waves a flag outside Napavine City Hall during a demonstration in support of the Napavine Planning Commission and against being locked out of City Hall on Tuesday.
Joey Gibson, founder of Patriot Prayer, mingles with demonstrators outside Napavine City Hall on Tuesday during a rally in support of the Napavine Planning Commission that has been meeting outside in protest twice a month.
Musicians play "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" before speakers address demonstrators in Napavine during a rally against being "locked out of City Hall by Mayor O’Neill" on Tuesday.
“We have been closed down, our rights have been infringed,” said State Rep. Joel McEntire addressing crowds of demonstrators outside Napavine City Hall during a rally to reopen Washington on Tuesday afternoon.
Demonstrators gather outside Napavine City Hall on Tuesday during a rally in support of reopening Washington.
Flags are waved by a vendor selling merchandise along Rush Road in Napavine before a demonstration at City Hall on Tuesday.
Demonstrators decorate the area around Napavine City Hall on Tuesday with signs during a rally in support of the Napavine Planning Commission and reopening meetings to the public.
Demonstrators wave flags outside Napavine City Hall on Tuesday during a rally in support of the Napavine Planning Commission and reopening Washington.

