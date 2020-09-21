Culp Parade

Flags wave from vehichles as Culp supporters gathered at the Veterans Memorial Museum before joining a procession of vehichles along Interstate 5 on Saturday.
Culp Parade

Flags wave from vehichles as Culp supporters gathered at the Veterans Memorial Museum before joining a procession of vehichles along Interstate 5 on Saturday.
Culp Parade

Attendees wait on the northbound on ramp to Interstate 5 at milepost 77 to join other Culp supporters in a procession along the highway on Saturday.
Culp Parade

Culp supporters gathered at the Veterans Memorial Museum before joining a procession of vehichles along Interstate 5 on Saturday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.