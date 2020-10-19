RBG March

Demonstrators lines the sidewalks near the Lewis County Law and Justice Center on Saturday during a women’s march in honor of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Chehalis.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
RBG March

A woman holds a sign with a quote from late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during a march through downtown Chehalis on Saturday.
RBG March

A woman holds a sign and shirt featuring the likeness of RBG during a march through downtown Chehalis on Saturday.
RBG March

Signs are held during a womens march in honor of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
RBG March

A woman holds a sign in honor of late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during a march through downtown Chehalis on Saturday.
RBG March

Rebecca Green, left, talks as Justine Pense holds a megaphone for a march in support of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Chehalis on Sunday.
RBG March

Signs and megaphones are carried during a march through Chehalis on Saturday for RBG.
RBG March

Sarah Brown, with Amnesty International, talks during a demonstration in Chehalis on Saturday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.