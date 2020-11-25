Gingerbread House

Crews work to decorate a building in Chehalis into a gingerbread house for the holiday season on Saturday.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Gingerbread House

Terry Harris sports a mask while working on a roof to decorate a Chehalis building into a gingerbread house on Saturday.
Gingerbread House

Decorations line the grass near SW 13th Street in Chehalis on Saturday.
Gingerbread House

Renee Jones, left, and Jayci Harris hang garland around the building on Saturday in Chehalis.
Gingerbread House

Terry Harris sports a mask while working on a roof to decorate a Chehalis building into a gingerbread house on Saturday.
Gingerbread House

The sun shines through a Santa decoration near SW 13th Street in Chehalis on Saturday.
Gingerbread House

Terry Harris talks about tools with crews decorating a Chehalis building into a gingerbread house on Saturday.
Gingerbread House

Crews work to decorate a building in Chehalis into a gingerbread house for the holiday season on Saturday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.