The sun shines down as hikers make their way up to the summit of a trail in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest Tuesday morning.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Mount Adams rises over the foothills Tuesday morning as seen from the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.
A woman sports a mask as she passes hikers on a trail in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest Tuesday afternoon.
Mt. Rainier is seen above the tree line from the Gifford Pinchot National Forest Tuesday morning.
Chase, a Husky, lifts a paw as he makes his way up a switchback in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest on Tuesday.
A butterfly lands on foliage along a trail in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest Tuesday morning.
Mt. St. Helens is seen above the tree line from the Gifford Pinchot National Forest Tuesday morning.
Hikers make their way up a switchback along a trail in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest on Tuesday.
Mt. Adams rises over the foothills Tuesday morning seen from the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.
Hikers make their way down a switchback along a trail in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest on Tuesday.

