Christmas Tree Helicopter Ride

Bundles of trees are attatched to a hook and cable hanging from a helicopter piloted by Doug Uttecht in Rochester on Saturday.
Christmas Tree Helicopter Ride

Doug Uttecht pilots a helicopter carrying a bundle of Christmas trees from the KLM Tree Farm in Rochester on Saturday.
Christmas Tree Helicopter Ride

People on the ground cut and bundle Christmas trees as Doug Uttecht pilots a helicopter to carry the bundles from the KLM Tree Farm in Rochester on Saturday.
Christmas Tree Helicopter Ride

Bundles of trees are attatched to a hook and cable hanging from a helicopter piloted by Doug Uttecht in Rochester on Saturday.
Christmas Tree Helicopter Ride

Doug Uttecht pilots a helicopter carrying a bundle of Christmas trees from the KLM Tree Farm in Rochester on Saturday.
Christmas Tree Helicopter Ride

Doug Uttecht pilots a helicopter carrying a bundle of Christmas trees from the KLM Tree Farm in Rochester on Saturday.
Christmas Tree Helicopter Ride

People on the ground cut and bundle Christmas trees as Doug Uttecht pilots a helicopter to carry the bundles from the KLM Tree Farm in Rochester on Saturday.
Christmas Tree Helicopter Ride

Christmas trees hang from a line connected to a helicopter over the KLM Tree Farm in Rochester on Saturday.
Christmas Tree Helicopter Ride

Doug Uttecht pilots a helicopter carrying a bundle of Christmas trees from the KLM Tree Farm in Rochester on Saturday.
Christmas Tree Helicopter Ride

Crews watch as Doug Uttecht makes quick work moving Christmas Trees while piloting a helicopter over the KLM Tree Farm in Rochester on Saturday.
Christmas Tree Helicopter Ride

Doug Uttecht pilots a helicopter carrying a bundle of Christmas trees from the KLM Tree Farm in Rochester on Saturday.
Christmas Tree Helicopter Ride

Bundles of trees are attatched to a hook and cable hanging from a helicopter in Rochester on Saturday.
Christmas Tree Helicopter Ride

Crews watch as Doug Uttecht makes quick work moving Christmas Trees while piloting a helicopter over the KLM Tree Farm in Rochester on Saturday.
Christmas Tree Helicopter Ride

Doug Uttecht pilots a helicopter carrying a bundle of Christmas trees from the KLM Tree Farm in Rochester on Saturday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.