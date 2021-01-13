Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Fire

A firefighter walks by a structure at Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Tuesday night following a fire.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

Fire crews responded to a structure fire at Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Tuesday night in Olympia. Crews began leaving the scene after about 11 p.m. It’s unclear what started the fire. Look for more information at chronline.com as it becomes available. 

Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Fire

Fire crews clear debris following a structure fire at Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Tuesday night in Olympia.
Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Fire

A Mclane Black Lake Fire Department engine is parked outside the Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Tuesday night as they respond to a structure fire on the property.
Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Fire

Owner Carolyn Lattin talks with emergency crews following a structure fire at the Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm in Olympia Tuesday night.
Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Fire

Crews with East Olympia Fire District 6 clear debris following a structure fire at Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Tuesday night in Olympia.
Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Fire

Firefighters respond to a structure fire at the Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Tuesday night in Olympia.
Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Fire

Firefighters respond to a structure fire at the Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Tuesday night in Olympia.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.