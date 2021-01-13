Fire crews responded to a structure fire at Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Tuesday night in Olympia. Crews began leaving the scene after about 11 p.m. It’s unclear what started the fire. Look for more information at chronline.com as it becomes available.
Fire crews clear debris following a structure fire at Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Tuesday night in Olympia.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
A Mclane Black Lake Fire Department engine is parked outside the Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Tuesday night as they respond to a structure fire on the property.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Owner Carolyn Lattin talks with emergency crews following a structure fire at the Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm in Olympia Tuesday night.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Crews with East Olympia Fire District 6 clear debris following a structure fire at Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Tuesday night in Olympia.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Firefighters respond to a structure fire at the Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Tuesday night in Olympia.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Firefighters respond to a structure fire at the Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm Tuesday night in Olympia.
Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
