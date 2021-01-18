Masks and hand sanitizer were set out as attendees gather around Pastor David Germer while he reads excerpts from King’s "Letter from Birmingham Jail," on Martin Luther King Jr. day at Packwood Community Presbyterian Church on Monday.
Karli and Perry Piercy hold hands as Pastor David Gerner reads excerpts from Martin Luther King Jr’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the parking lot at Packwood Community Presbyterian Church on Monday. The letter reads in part, “Let us all hope that the dark clouds of racial prejudice will soon pass away and the deep fog of misunderstanding will be lifted from our fear-drenched communities, and in some not too distant tomorrow the radiant stars of love and brotherhood will shine over our great nation with all their scintillating beauty.” The socially-distanced event in Packwood was meant to “share and listen to others as we reflect on how Dr. King’s legacy can shape our lives, our community and our nation in 2021,” according to event organizers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.