Culp Riders

Riders hold flags and signs in support of Loren Culp for Governor as their horses walk through the rain down North Hamilton Road on Sunday.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Culp Riders

Culp supporters pose for a photo on horseback during an event in Napavine on Sunday.
Culp Riders

A horse is decorated in Culp memorabilia Sunday morning during a ride in Napavine.
Culp Riders

Riders line up before heading out on North Hamilton Road for a ride in support of Loren Culp for Governor on Sunday.
Culp Riders

Riders hold flags and signs during an event in support of Loren Culp on Sunday.
Culp Riders

Riders hold flags and signs in support of Loren Culp for Governor as their horses are lead through the rain down North Hamilton Road on Sunday.
Culp Riders

Riders hold flags in support of Loren Culp for Governor during an event on Sunday.
Culp Riders

A woman sports face paint during a ride in support of Loren Culp for Governor Sunday morning in Napavine.

