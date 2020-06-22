Car Show

Attendees and visitors mingle during a car show organized by Steve Kopa and Cruise Centralia hosted at the Veterans Memorial Museum Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Car Show

A car show organized by Steve Kopa and Cruise Centralia was hosted at the Veterans Memorial Museum Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Car Show

Chip Duncan states, ‘Black Cars Matter’ in an attempt to, ‘Make This Legal’ during a car show organized by Steve Kopa and Cruise Centralia hosted at the Veterans Memorial Museum Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Car Show

Both vintage and newer cars were on display under aircraft during a car show organized by Steve Kopa and Cruise Centralia was hosted at the Veterans Memorial Museum Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Car Show

Bryan Holcomb explains the hydraulics system on a 1972 Cutlass to his family during a car show organized by Steve Kopa and Cruise Centralia hosted at the Veterans Memorial Museum Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Car Show

A flag waves on the back of a motorcycle during a car show organized by Steve Kopa and Cruise Centralia was hosted at the Veterans Memorial Museum Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.
Car Show

An American flag waves above vehichles on display during a car show organized by Steve Kopa and Cruise Centralia hosted at the Veterans Memorial Museum Saturday afternoon in Chehalis.

