Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza and Chief Bruce Kimsey addressed a group of residents in the Bethel Church parking lot in Napavine on Tuesday night regarding the Uncle Sam Hamilton sign amid rumors of a protest against the sign. Look for an updated story at chronline.com.
top story
Photos: County Residents Gather in Support of Hamilton Billboard After Rumors of Planned Protest
Wedding Tab
Lewis County Watch
Click below to hear our LIVE audio feed from our newsroom scanner — includes county-wide police, fire and EMS.
(15) comments
There was NEVER any protests planned. The boot licking Nazis at the little gathering there made it up just because they looking for a fight. Snaza fanned the flames of their hatred and ignorance. This was disgusting.
Did these people have permission from Bethel Church to hold their demonstration in their parking lot? If not the Sheriff should have removed them as they are trespassing. Instead he in full official uniform and a sworn officer of the law verbally expressed his own personal opinion on the use of masks to a group who obviously have little concern for the health and well being of others.
I do hope the Chronicle will remove the picture of the banner with the F word from it's post. I admit I am very offended and I don't like the word offended right now.
You need to read your own rules and remove the picture with the F word. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Love Sheriff Snaza and the other patriots who support Constitutional freedoms!!
This type of coverage is not helpful during these times--exposing hate and fear of a the far right fringe group. I noticed no one was wearing a mask and certainly no minorities were present.
Rock on Sheriff Snaza!
https://youtu.be/SM8dtQjAvRE
But when the F word is posted describing the police it is okay? Get over being offended.
I support the Hamilton Billboard and love to see what they have up there when I drive to Chehalis and I think Rob Snaza is a good sheriff, but he is setting the wrong example here by being the lead speaker at this mostly unmasked crowd event and shaking hands and embracing people afterwards. Be careful Rob, we are not out of the woods with COVID-19 yet. Lewis County had the highest weekly count ever with 11 new cases and we have yet to see what this week brings. We don't want to go back to Phase I like Yakima county. It's like the dark ages over there with them in Phase I and everyone masked. We have moved quickly to Phase III and don't need to temp a a setback.
Yeah, that sign with the (eff-word) off antifa is really terrible and in bad taste. However, I'll be forever grateful for the Antifa Patriots who defeated the Nazis in the second world war. I've always thought that supporting your neighbors is a good thing; showing up with guns (guns, for what purpose) in the church parking lot to defend racist and homophobic language doesn't really cut it. Love my Centralia folk, but this sort of display is truly unAmerican.
“(U)nAmerican”? Beg to differ. It’s quintessentially American. Re-read the Bill of Rights with special attention paid to the First and Second Amendments. Just like the sign itself says. The Bill of Rights applies to _all_, not just leftist progressives.
Since when is free speech un-American? Why is it o.k. to burn American flags still then? I don't like that, but it's protected. Like the language or not, if the sign gets taken down, it's just one step closer to censored speech for everyone who doesn't have a "P.C. opinion" or an opinion that doesn't fit the narrative of the cancel culture.
One more thought, not really surprised that the church would allow this in their parking lot. It was in Bible Baptist Church in Stockton, California where I learned that it was okay to call people the n-word and think of my neighbors as lower than me because I was white and they were not. I understand this mindset; we need to use love to overcome it, that's the only thing that works.
Just like to point out that the photo of Scott with his “f” Antifa sign features the symbol for the Proud Boys, a group designated by the SPLC as a far-right hate group.
I agree with most of the comments on here that this was a staged spectacle and the muscle flexing of the well know White Supremacists and Matt Shea groups that live in this area. There was NO organized protest, it is a signature petition that is being circulated among sane residents of our county. More shameful than these small minded gun-toting lunatics gathering to make a scene is the f*****g Law Enforcement Officers out there shaking hands and encouraging them. No wonder Police Brutality is at the forefront of our problems.... they are White Supremacists and Matt Shea cohorts infiltrating our systems to create their fascist dream state.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.