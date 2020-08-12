Stuff the Bus

From left to right, Antonio Abbarno, Mady Gruiginski, and Sophia Abbarno, write on a whiteboard during a ‘Stuff the Bus’ event Wednesday morning in Centralia.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Stuff the Bus

From left to right, Lisa Grant, Antonio Abbarno, Mahlia Heinricher, and Peter Abbarno pose in front of a school bus and supplies donated by the city of Centralia to the school district during a ‘Stuff the Bus’ event Wednesday morning in Centralia.
Stuff the Bus

Todd Rayan bumps elbows with Kim Ashmore during a ‘Stuff the Bus’ event Wednesday morning in Centralia.
Stuff the Bus

Peter Abbarno talks during a ‘Stuff the Bus’ event Wednesday morning in Centralia.
Stuff the Bus

Lisa Grant talks during a ‘Stuff the Bus’ event Wednesday morning in Centralia.
Stuff the Bus

Holly Abarno talks during a ‘Stuff the Bus’ event Wednesday morning in Centralia.
Stuff the Bus

Antonio Abbarno looks on while holding a bag of pencils as Kim Ashmore loads bags of school supplies donated by the city of Centralia during a ‘Stuff the Bus’ event Wednesday morning in Centralia.
Stuff the Bus

School supplies donated by the city of Centralia are unloaded from a truck during a ‘Stuff the Bus’ event Wednesday morning in Centralia.

