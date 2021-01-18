Riverside Skate Park

Zack Stallsmith, of Tumwater, gets air at Riverside Skate Park in Centralia on Thursday.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Cale Shute climbs ‘The Needle’ at Riverside Skate Park in Centralia on Thursday.
Jacob Reyna, of Centralia, prepares to grind a box at Riverside Skate Park on Thursday.
City of Centralia workers deconstruct damaged ramps at Riverside Skate Park on Thursday.

