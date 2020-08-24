Olympia Rally

Rep. Jim Walsh speaks to demonstrators during a rally in support of law enforcement Saturday afternoon in Olympia.

Another weekend, another round of protests and demonstrations in Olympia. There was a Back the Blue and Save the Children rally at the capitol as a Black Lives Matter demonstration was also held. Chronicle photographer Jared Wenzelburger visited both events and captured these photos a short video.

Olympia Rally

Crowds gather to wave flags and hold signs in support of law enforcement and against child trafficking Saturday afternoon during a rally in Olympia.
Olympia Rally

Demonstrators hold signs to show their support against child trafficking Saturday afternoon during a rally in Olympia.
Olympia Rally

The Washington State Patrol intervenes in an argument between a small group of individuals including a counter-protester who was attempting to preach to crowds Saturday afternoon in Olympia.
Olympia Rally

Thurston County Commissioner Gary Edwards speaks during a rally in support of law enforcement Saturday afternoon in Olympia.
Olympia Rally

A man holds a sign that reads ‘BLM = Terrorists’ during a rally in Olympia on Saturday.
Olympia Protest

A protester addresses crowds near the Heritage Park Fountain as Black Lives Matter demonstrators gather for a march to the Washington State Governor’s Mansion on Saturday.
Olympia Protest

A protester puts on a mask while sporting tactical gear and a sword as a group of demonstrators block a tow truck driver from vehicles in a lot Saturday afternoon in Olympia.
Olympia Protest

A young girls smiles as she beats on a drum which reads ‘Black Lives Matter’ Saturday afternoon in Olympia.
Olympia Protest

Demonstrators block Fifth Avenue SW during Black Lives Matter protests Saturday afternoon in Olympia.
Olympia Protest

A man with an already bloodied face is punched once more by a man wearing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ pin during protests near the Heritage Park Fountain Saturday afternoon in Olympia.
Olympia Protest

Protesters march along Capitol Way South with shields and noisemaking devices en route to the Washington State Governor’s Mansion Saturday afternoon in Olympia.

