Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, signed her oath of office Sunday to continue representing the 3rd Congressional District. "Today I signed the oath of office to serve Southwest Washington in the 117th Congress," she wrote on Facebook. "I’m deeply humbled that you’ve placed your trust in me to be your voice in D.C. and to continue fighting for solutions that make Southwest Washington a better place to live, work, and raise a family. I’m ready to get to work." Herrera Beutler defeated Democrat challenger Carolyn Long last November.