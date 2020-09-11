The sun shines through wildfire smoke onto Interstate 5 on Tuesday. Smoke began to settle over the area early this week, with air quality becoming unhealthy Wednesday. As of Friday morning, air quality in Chehalis was listed as “very unhealthy” by the Southwest Clean Air Agency, due to smoke both from fires in Washington and from a cloud of smoke moving north from Oregon and California wildfires, the state department of Ecology reported.
Residents were advised to stay indoors and use filtration systems to keep air clean. The smoke is predicted to linger through the weekend.
