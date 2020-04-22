A Packwood resident accompanied by fellow locals is spearheading an effort to pick up trash left along roads and in the forest in East Lewis County.
Sheryl Hall has been picking up litter on her walks with her dog through trails in the Packwood area for about 15 years, she says. But in the last couple months she has ramped up her solo effort to a community-wide task.
Hall has garnered support from local groups to join the cause as well as using the fiftieth anniversary of Earth Day — April 22 — to promote her efforts through social media to get more East Lewis County residents involved.
“I was just fed up with it, it’s horrific,” Hall said of the litter in East Lewis County. “It’s everywhere — the county roads, the highway roads and the forest too.”
The trash became so abundant — and sometimes so large — that she needed the help of other locals to get better results.
Hall found assistance from members of the Packwood Outdoor Women, a group of almost 200 members she co-founded with her friend, to get more people along the roads and in the forest picking up trash.
One of the women who has lent a helping hand is Carol Mosshart, who joined the Packwood Outdoor Women about four months ago for its primary purpose — to connect Packwood women who enjoy hiking. But in the past several weeks she has paired her love for the outdoors with Hall’s cause of cleaning up litter.
Mosshart said she had always picked up trash on her hikes around East Lewis County — very similar to Hall — but it was only until she met Hall that she realized there were others who were picking up trash too.
There is still a lot of work left to do, but Hall’s efforts through social media to bring awareness to cleaning up East Lewis County have gotten others involved, Mosshart added
“I think the ball is rolling and it’s gaining speed,” Mosshart said. “I saw two more people on Facebook say they were interested in helping out … But Sheryl is that spark plug, she gets things going.”
Hall also received support from the Packwood Improvement Club (PIC), where she is a member. Packwood resident and PIC trustee Ron Blankenship said the group has offered their help by giving Hall access to the dumpster at their facility and is covering the fees to have the garbage taken to a transfer station.
Sometimes they will find abandoned items so big that they need law enforcement’s help to remove them. Hall said she has lugged out mattresses, couches, desks and various car parts in addition to the bottles and wrappers that are scattered throughout the forest.
Hall said at one point there were 12 abandoned vehicles in the forest and with help from law enforcement they have removed eight of them.
Due to the coronavirus, Hall said she hasn’t coordinated any group events to pick up litter. In the interim, she has encouraged people to just pick up trash while they are out on walks by themselves.
“I saw it as a twofold, bitter-sweet situation,” Hall said. “If we have to stay put in our own communities anyways, then let’s just get out and walk in our own communities and pick up trash. You’re getting exercise and you’re picking up trash.”
For those who want to help out, Hall said there are gloves and trash bags at the Destination Packwood Visitor Center for anyone that wants to start picking up garbage. All you need to do is pick it up and leave the full bags at the visitor center where Hall will pick it up and dispose of it properly.
