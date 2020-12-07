The Packwood Improvement Club (PIC) is hosting its “Annual Light Up Packwood” contest where residents are asked to decorate their homes and businesses “in theme or with beautiful lights,” according to the organization.
There will be three winners in each of the two categories of home and business. First place will receive a $50 cash prize, second place wins $30 and third place, $25.
Home and business owners can enter by filling out an entry sheet that will be available at Blanton’s or the Packwood Spirits & Quilts.
“Please print your address and telephone number legibly. We will make all entry addresses available to the public so they can enjoy,” the PIC said in a Facebook post.
The judges of the contest will make their rounds on Dec. 17 and the results of the contest will be posted on the PIC Facebook page, in the post office and in Blanton’s on Dec. 18.
“In a year of surprises and chaos let’s flood our town with color and brightness. Let’s put ourselves on the map for a town lit up for the holidays, projecting peace, joy and hope,” the PIC stated.
