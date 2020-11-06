Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, maintains a strong lead after the second count of votes on Wednesday with 72.58 percent to challenger Will Rollet’s 27.22 percent in the 20th district.
On Tuesday night Orcutt had 71.9 percent of the vote to Rollet’s 27.9 percent. Orcutt is a Republican from Kalama and Rollet is a Democrat from Castle Rock.
Orcutt 57, has been a member of the House of Representatives in Washington since 2002, first for the 18th Legislative District and has represented the 20th district since 2012. He has a degree in forest management, has worked as a forest consultant and has owned his own consulting company since 2009.
The vote count will be updated again before the Nov. 24 general election certification date if the Lewis County Elections office receives 500 or more votes, post-marked on or before Nov. 3.
