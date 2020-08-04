Incumbent Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, is leading with 74 percent of the vote in Lewis County and a state-wide total of 72 percent in the 20th District State Representative race for position 2. Challenger Will Rollet, a Democrat from Castle Rock received 25 percent of the vote in Lewis County and 27 percent state-wide. A total of 18,597 people voted in the county.
This is Orcutt’s 19th year in the legislature and said his priorities include finding a way to balance the budgets without raising taxes and getting the economy rolling again after the COVID-19 shutdown.
“I’m very pleased with my numbers,” Orcutt said after the first results were posted on Tuesday evening. “I expected something in the mid to upper 60s so I’m really pleased with these numbers.”
Orcutt said he feels good heading into the general election but he will still continue to campaign.
Rollet has a background in commercial trucking, customer service, and hospitality and said his priorities for the 20th district include more accessible healthcare for those living in rural areas, for people of color, smaller communities and LGBTQ individuals as well as addressing some of the firearm-related deaths.
The primary election will be certified on Aug. 18. These two candidates will continue on to the general election in November.
