Long-time State Representative and incumbent Ed Orcutt holds on to his Position 2 seat in Olympia with 71.9 percent of the vote to challenger Will Rollet’s 27.9 percent, after the first count of the votes on Tuesday evening.
In Lewis County Orcutt, R-Kalama, received 73.1 percent of the vote to Rollet’s 26 percent. In the primary election in August, Orcutt received 72 percent of the vote and Rollet received 27 percent. Rollet is a Democrat from Castle Rock.
“I’m very pleased,” Orcutt said on Tuesday night. He said he wasn’t surprised at all by the results as they were almost exactly the same as the numbers he received in the primary election.
Orcutt added that he was pleased with position 1 State Representative candidate Peter Abbarno’s numbers — who leads with 70 percent of the vote.
“I’m looking forward to working with him,” he said.
Orcutt 57, has been a member of the House of Representatives in Washington since 2002, first for the 18th Legislative District and has represented the 20th district since 2012. He has a degree in forest management, has worked as a forest consultant and has owned his own consulting company since 2009.
Orcutt said his main priority as a state representative would be to balance the budget without raising taxes. Other priorities included creating the necessary infrastructure to create jobs by bringing businesses into the area and continuing to work on forest management to combat future wildfires.
Rollet, 28, was one of five children raised by a single mother in Missouri. He said he saw firsthand how his family and others relied on public services to get by and was inspired to get into politics to help protect those public services. Rollet currently works as a tribal casino security officer.
“I think my biggest push would be to maintain the public services that we have now — the healthcare and education — and make sure we don’t slip backward on that,” he said in late October.
Rollet could not be reached for comment.
The general election results will be certified on Nov. 24.
