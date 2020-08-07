Incumbent Ed Orcutt, R, Kalama, is still leading with 73.2 percent statewide and 74.3 percent in Lewis County, after an updated count was released on Thursday afternoon.
Challenger Will Rollet, a democrat based in Castle Rock has received 25.4 percent of the vote in Lewis County and 26.5 percent statewide after the updated numbers were released on Thursday. A total of 44,467 people voted in the race — 24,156 in Lewis County.
As of Friday morning, Heather Boyer with the Lewis County Elections Office said that there are 2,700 more ballots to be counted in Lewis County — not enough to make a difference in the outcome of this race.
This is Orcutt’s 19th year in the legislature and said his priorities include finding a way to balance the budgets without raising taxes and getting the economy rolling again after the COVID-19 shutdown.
“I’m very pleased with my numbers,” Orcutt said after the first results were posted on Tuesday evening. “I expected something in the mid to upper 60s so I’m really pleased with these numbers.”
