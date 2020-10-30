The Washington State University Extension is hosting an online Forest Steward Coached Planning course to help landowners understand how to write a forest management plan based on their own objectives.
The course is open to residents of Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Mason, Pacific Skamania, Thurston or Wahkiakum counties.
A forest management plan is essential to help forest landowners access resources including reduced property taxes, cost-share assistance programs and to become a Department of Natural Resources certified stewardship forest, according to the WSU Extension.
The course takes place virtually from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday from Jan. 27, 2021 to March 17, 2021.
The course costs $60 per household and includes seven live webinars taught by state-recognized experts, access to a digital reference library, aerial photos and maps of participants properties, a copy of Native Trees of Western Washington, a forest measurement tool and a personal site visit from a professional forester.
No field trip will be offered due to COVID-19 but participants will be invited to participate in future trips.
High-speed internet through either DSL or cable is required. For more information, go to forestry.wsu.edu or contact Patrick Shults at 360-740-1213 or patrick.shults@wsu.edu.
