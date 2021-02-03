Students involved with Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) at Onalaska High School have formed a community service committee to organize a donation drive to support local animal rescue organizations.
“We think of families going through a tough time, but have you ever thought that many animals and pets get left behind without food, water or shelter when families are hit hard financially?” stated a press release from the Onalaska High School’s FBLA chapter.
The donation drive will begin Monday, Feb. 8, and continue through Saturday, Feb. 20, from 1 to 5 p.m. Donations can be dropped off in boxes set up at Brenda’s Country Market in Onalaska, Annie’s Market in Napavine and Salkum Super Market.
Items that are needed include food, blankets, toys and supplies for cats, dogs, horses and other farm animals. Donations will be distributed to the Lewis County Animal Shelter and Jackson’s Horse Rescue Ranch in Chehalis.
Questions can be directed to Shelley Grant, the FBLA chapter adviser, at 360-978-4111, ext. 4408, on weekdays between 2 and 3:30 p.m.