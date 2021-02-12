Onalaska Resident Sponsors Body Armor for Centralia Police Department’s K9 Samson

Centralia Police Department’s K9 Samson has received a donated bullet and stab protective vest from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Samson’s vest is sponsored by Jennifer Girardin, of Onalaska, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “in memory of K9 Lobo,” who died in August 2020. Lobo served as a K9 for the Centralia Police Department for seven years before his retirement in 2017.
Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty. Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a charity with a mission of providing bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,101 vests to K9s in all 50 states since the organization’s inception in 2009, at a total value of $6.9 million.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.
For more information about Vested Interest Inc. or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail a contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.