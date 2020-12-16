The Olympia Branch of the Mountaineers is hosting a virtual open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.
The activities include snowshoeing, backcountry skiing, hiking, nature and conservation programs, climbing, scrambling, sea kayaking, youth programs, wilderness skills and navigation.
There will be time to ask questions and break out into sessions. All Mountaineers classes and activities comply with current COVID-19 requirements, according to the press release.
“If you want to expand your outdoor skills and be safe out there, this is a great opportunity,” says Neal Kirby, branch chair. Lewis County residents are welcome.
Register at https://bit.ly/381qABW to obtain zoom information. Non-members can obtain a guest pass through a link on the web site. Contact Mountaineers membership at www.mountaineers.org, info@mountaineers.org or 206-521-6000 for assistance or questions.
