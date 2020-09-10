The Old Fashioned Studebaker Club is planning to meet at the Ramblin Jack’s Rib Eye before a parade through Napavine, Chehalis and Centralia — ending at the Borst House at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The head of the Old Fashioned Studebaker Club, Larry Mills, will be in attendance as well as Jean Bluhm who will be dressed as Mary Borst and speaking a bit about the history of the area.
“Mary Borst will be there to welcome them and any other visitors that come to hear about the house, school and replica of a pioneer church that is almost finished,” said Jean Blume in an email.
For more information contact Jean Bluhm at jeanbluhm@concast.net. Ramblin Jack’s Rib Eye is located at 1336 Rush Road in Napavine.
