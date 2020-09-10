Borst House

Jean Bluhm, right, a historian at the Borst House in Centralia, speaks to a crowd gathered at the entrance to the home during an open house on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

 Pete Caster / pcaster@chronline.com

The Old Fashioned Studebaker Club is planning to meet at the Ramblin Jack’s Rib Eye before a parade through Napavine, Chehalis and Centralia — ending at the Borst House at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The head of the Old Fashioned Studebaker Club, Larry Mills, will be in attendance as well as Jean Bluhm who will be dressed as Mary Borst and speaking a bit about the history of the area. 

“Mary Borst will be there to welcome them and any other visitors that come to hear about the house, school and replica of a pioneer church that is almost finished,” said Jean Blume in an email.

For more information contact Jean Bluhm at jeanbluhm@concast.net. Ramblin Jack’s Rib Eye is located at 1336 Rush Road in Napavine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.