Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission has scheduled its two final free days of 2020 in November. On these free days, day-use visitors will not need a Discover Pass for vehicle access to state parks.
The last two free days of 2020 are Wednesday, Nov. 11, and Friday, Nov. 27.
Since the free days were first designated in 2011, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission established Nov. 11, Veterans Day, as one of its free days to honor those who served in the armed forces. In 2017, the agency set aside the Friday after Thanksgiving as a free day as well.
Free days apply only to day-use access by vehicle, not overnight stays or rented facilities.
