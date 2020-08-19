In recognition of the National Park System’s 104th birthday, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free entrance to state parks on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Day-use visitors will not need a Discover Pass to visit state parks by vehicle.
Washington State Parks is asking visitors to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 by staying close to home, keeping a distance of at least 6 feet between households, bringing their own soap, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and face coverings, wearing face coverings in indoor facilities or when social distancing isn’t possible, and packing out what they pack in.
Remaining free days in 2020 are Sunday, Sept. 13, for Girls Scouts Love State Parks Day; Saturday, Sept. 26, National Public Lands Day; Saturday, Oct. 10, for World Mental Health Day; Wednesday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day, and Friday, Nov. 27, for Autumn Day.
