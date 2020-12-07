Lewis County’s lodging tax — an indicator of how many tourists visited and stayed in the county — is up this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
In October, the county’s lodging tax was lagging behind 2019 numbers by only a few thousand dollars. But on Monday, county commissioners discussed a new report which showed that, as of November, the county had raked in $553,804 in lodging tax, as compared to about $525,000 the same time last year.
“So we’re ahead of last year, which is pretty amazing considering COVID-19,” Fund said. “People are definitely coming to our county.”
