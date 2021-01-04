Lewis County Commissioners Lindsey R. Pollock and Sean Swope were sworn into office Thursday, ushering in two first-time politicians to the three-member board that governs Lewis County.
The New Year’s Eve ceremonies marked the end of a tumultuous year — for Lewis County and the rest of the country — but not the end of the pandemic, and the two newcomers inherit a host of complex issues, chief among them the out-of-control spread of COVID-19.
Commissioner Pollock’s swearing-in also signaled a historic moment unrelated to the pandemic, as she became the third woman to serve on the Board of County Commissioners. Wearing an all-white pant suit — a nod to the suffragettes and a modern political symbol of female solidarity — Pollock repeated her oath of office after exiting Commissioner Edna Fund.
Fund pointed out that in attendance over Zoom was former commissioner Joanne Schwartz, who served from 1985-1992 as the first woman on the board.
“We were founded in 1845 as a state, and then I was number two. And today we have number three,” she said. “So thank you for all that you’re going to do for us.”
Pollock takes over for Bobby Jackson to represent Commissioner District 2, which includes Napavine, Winlock and some of Chehalis.
“I really appreciate the honor and the opportunity to serve the public of Lewis County,” Pollock said after taking her oath. “Hopefully going forward we have plenty of opportunities to move forward from 2020, and look forward to the future. Thank you.”
Swope, representing Commissioner District 1, including Centralia, Galvin and much of Chehalis, was sworn in by District Court Judge James M.B. Buzzard.
“We’re here to witness and celebrate Sean being sworn in as a new Lewis County Commissioner and we’re also here to support Sean as he embarks on his new journey as a representative of the people, and voice for our community, and a leader of our great county,” Buzzard said.
Swope was victorious in his race against Fund, who was running for a third term.
“I look forward to representing us all well and look forward to a great four years,” Swope said. “Again, thanks for the support and I’m going to do my best to represent you well.”
As the commissioners spoke, vaccines for COVID-19 were actively being distributed across the county to stamp out a pandemic that has so far infected 2,252 county residents and killed 21. But even with a light at the end of the tunnel, it’s no easy time to come into office, especially with little political experience. Pollock’s background is in veterinary work, and Swope’s experience is mainly in marketing and youth ministry.
Commissioners must hit the ground running, as infections are still on the rise, skyrocketing in mid-November and showing little sign of slowing. Local hospitals are reporting surges in COVID-19 patients being admitted, and the county recently reported 10 ongoing outbreaks at congregate care settings. Last week, Lewis County Emergency Management reported shortages in gloves and potentially syringes.
Meanwhile, rebellion to statewide orders meant to curb the spread of the virus is growing within the county, with some locations becoming hotbeds for protesters — some armed — driving in from across the region to air their grievances against the state government. While some county officials have warned that such rebellions could undermine long-term efforts to reopening, others have publicly thrown their support behind residents opposing Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders. The intra-county divide may only grow as restrictions, now extended until Jan. 11, continue to exhaust and frustrate many local residents and business owners.
In the first few months of their tenure, Pollock and Swope will face other important decisions, such as how to handle a large Centralia homeless encampment with 25 locals likely to be displaced in coming weeks unless the county acts. They’ll decide who to hire as the county’s new health officer, charged with making major public health decisions and recommendations. And they’ll position the county to move forward with flood protection measures after the Legislature makes funding decisions about a proposed dam in the Chehalis River and other protective measures.
