The U.S. Forest Service announced this week that Eric Veach would take over as the new Gifford Pinchot National Forest supervisor, effective May 26.
Veach is currently the superintendent of Kenai Fjords National Park in Seward, Alaska.
“Eric brings a strong commitment to collaboration and partnership to the Gifford Pinchot National Forest,” said Pacific Northwest Regional Forester Glenn Casamassa. “His leadership will help strengthen and advance the work occurring on the forest, with stakeholders and communities.”
For the past 20 years, Veach has worked for the National Park Service in Alaska. He was responsible for the renovation of the Seward Visitor Center, management of Federal subsistence fisheries in the Copper River, wildland fire management and management of the largest wilderness area in the United States, according to the Forest Service.
“I consider the Pacific Northwest to be my home and I look forward to returning after two decades in Alaska.” Veach said in a news release. “I will never forget watching Mount St. Helens erupt from my backyard in 1980. I am excited to have the opportunity, 40 years later, to work closely with a diverse group of stakeholders and partners to further the important work on the forest and in communities.”
Veach has a bachelor’s degree in fisheries science from Oregon State University.
