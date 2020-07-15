The new, more inclusive playground at Fort Borst Park should be open to the public this coming weekend, Emil Pierson, Centralia’s community development director, announced at the Tuesday evening Centralia City Council meeting.
“The new playground is pretty much installed. We are waiting on a few parts to put in place — hopefully, they’ll be done by Friday,” said Pierson.
The existing playground located at Fort Borst Park will be open to the public on Friday and if all of the parts are installed, the new playground will be open to the children of the community by this weekend as well.
“This is a project we have been working on for a number of years, well over three years, actually. About two years ago I had an opportunity to sit down with Councilor (Peter) Abbarno, as well as a resident that discussed some of the issues they saw within our parks system and that was making our parks ADA accessible as well as inclusive,” said Pierson at a past council meeting. “We said ‘hey, let’s really focus on how to make our parks accessible to everyone.’”
As for other park updates, Pierson mentioned that the splash pad is up and running and the baseball fields have been in use.
“We have our first tournament this weekend and we will have a tournament every single weekend after that until the end of August. We’re going to make sure participants are meeting the phase 3 requirements as the governor has asked,” said Pierson.
The city will create “zones” where spectators can watch the games which will allow the city to enforce 6-foot social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.