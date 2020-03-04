The Napavine Scholarship Foundation and the Napavine Newaukum Lions Club have scheduled a spaghetti feed and auction fundraiser to support Napavine elementary students and provide scholarships.
The dinner is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 14 at the Napavine High School gym.
During dinner, silent auction items will be available for bidding. A performance is also scheduled from the Napavine High School Jazz Band.
At 6:30 p.m. there will be a “dessert frenzy,” and from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. there will be a live auction.
Tickets for the entire event are $10 for adults and $5 for students ages 5 to 12. Children 4 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased from the Napavine Newaukum Valley Lions Club or by contacting the Napavine School District office at 360-262-3303.
