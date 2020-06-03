The Napavine School District is currently offering online new student enrollment for the 2020-21 school year.
Find out how to register by going to the Napavine School District web page, at www.napavineschools.org.
The online system is now open and parents are encouraged to begin enrolling new students at this time.
