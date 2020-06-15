The Veterans Memorial Museum and the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum are partnering to host a “static” drive-through style Fourth of July parade with a theme of “American Freedom” in place of the annual Fourth of July parade held in Centralia which was canceled this year due to COVID-19.
“The fourth of July parade is so huge around here and I was so sad to see it canceled this year. I understand how it would be hard for the city to do it so this is kind of a concession. Hopefully, this is the only year we ever have to do this,” said Chip Duncan, director of the Veterans Memorial Museum.
To keep consistent with social distancing protocol, the “static” nature of the parade means attendees will be in their cars and drive along a route that takes them through the different parade floats and displays. The public can drive through the parade floats on the Fourth of July anytime from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The railroad will be offering train rides during the celebration at 1 and 3 p.m. — train capacity has been reduced by 50 percent in order to enforce social distancing. Both the Veteran’s Memorial Museum and the railroad museum will be open and following state-mandated social distancing guidelines by limiting the number of people in the museum at a time.
Duncan said that the 20 acres of land surrounding the Veterans Memorial Museum and Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum will allow plenty of space for large float displays and a lane for cars to drive along.
He also said that the people on the floats will stay 6 feet apart and compared the drive-through nature of the static parade as being similar to the Borst Park Christmas light display.
Both museum parking lots will be open for people to park if they would like to go into the museum or ride the train.
“This way it provides the opportunity for the organizations to get their name out there and it’s an election year. These politicians want to get their name out there and they’re used to being in the parade and unfortunately, it’s been canceled,” said Duncan. “I thought ‘well shoot, we’ve got over 20 acres between the two of us we should be able to have something set up.”
Those interested in registering to be a part of the parade displays can contact the Veterans Memorial Museum at 360-740-8875.
“There won’t be a charge, we’re just inviting the community. It’s a perfect gap filler for 2020,” Duncan said.
